A deal to bring Gareth Bale back to White Hart Lane would appear to be in the offing, with Real Madrid seemingly keen to finally offload the Welshman.

With no real prospect of the winger getting the game time that he deserves under Zinedine Zidane, a move makes sense for all parties, however, Bale himself has given Man United, another potential suitor, a glimmer of hope.

According to the Daily Star, the 31-year-old has said that if the Red Devils want any chance of signing him, they would need to do so on a permanent basis, rather than a loan deal.

That there’s even a suggestion that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could still be in the frame to secure Bale’s services is likely to send shudders through the corridors of power in north London.

More Stories / Latest News Fee set: Manchester United cleared to sign Jadon Sancho alternative for just £55million Why Gareth Bale can leave Real Madrid with his head held high ahead of rumoured Tottenham transfer return ‘All good enough’ – Former Man United legend suggests club don’t need Jadon Sancho

It would appear that United still view Bale as a viable alternative to Jadon Sancho, given how difficult that particular deal is proving to be and, if anything, it may get Daniel Levy and Co. moving just that little bit quicker to get a deal over the line.