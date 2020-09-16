The two requests Mourinho has made to Tottenham over potential Bale transfer

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly made two requests over the potential transfer of Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale.

According to The Boy Hotspur, Mourinho has made it clear to Spurs chairman Daniel Levy that he wants Bale to be willing to work for the team, and that this deal can also be followed up by the signing of a striker.

Tottenham still look a little light up front, and though Bale could be a quality signing for the north Londoners, there is also some risk involved due to his age and recent injury record.

The Wales international has fallen out of favour at the Bernabeu and there’s no guarantee that even a return to the Premier League will get him back to his previous heights.

Spurs fans will no doubt hope Bale still has it in him to produce those moments of magic up front, but Mourinho’s apparent desire for another attacking addition seems fully justified.

There is huge pressure on Harry Kane up front, with a lack of reliable backup players in that area of the pitch in Mourinho’s squad.

Bale can operate as a centre forward but is probably best suited to a wide forward role.