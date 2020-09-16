Real Madrid star Gareth Bale looks to be edging closer to a transfer back to Spurs as bookies Ladbrokes announce they’ve suspended betting on the potential deal.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes has been in touch to reveal that it looks like only a matter of time before Bale heads back to Tottenham, and as such the bookmakers have closed the book on this deal for the time being.

Apati said: “Bale could be Mourinho’s get out of jail card and it looks as though a return to Tottenham WILL go ahead in the coming weeks as we’ve closed the book.”

This could be a useful indicator of where we are in the Bale transfer saga, and Tottenham fans will no doubt be excited about the prospect of the Welshman lining up for them again.

Bale has won a whole host of major honours during his time with Real Madrid, but he’s never endeared himself to the fans like he did during his first spell in north London.

The 31-year-old could do well to move back to Spurs in order to revive his career, and one imagines fans of all Premier League clubs will be eager to see him on these shores once again.