Barcelona are poised to beat Euro giants to the signing of rapid wing back

A new full back might be one of the toughest signings for a fan to get excited about, but it makes it even more interesting if you sign someone with attacking intent who is actually exciting to watch.

USA international Sergino Dest broke through at Ajax last season and he really impressed with his attacking intent and rapid pace, while it also looks like he attracted the attention of Ronald Koeman when he was the Dutch manager too.

There’s been interest from some huge clubs in the 19 year old, but it looks like Barca are going to win the race to sign him:

#Barcelona are set to win the race for USA full-back Sergino Dest from #Ajax. #BayernMunich and #ManCity were looking at 19yr-old who came through system at Ajax — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) September 16, 2020

It’s likely the solid relations between Barca and Ajax have played a part in making this happen, but it will be fascinating to see how much trust Ronald Koeman is willing to put into the younger players.

Dest only has 21 top flight games under his belt at this point so it would be a huge call to play him regularly, but the team is also crying out for an infusion of youth and pace.

It’s easy to make comparisons with another American player in DeAndre Yedlin, with Dest playing in a similar style only he also has some technical ability as well as his pace.

He can play on either side so that may also free up someone else to move on, while he could be a key member of the team for years if he lives up to his early promise.