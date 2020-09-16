Video: Why Chelsea are split over potential Declan Rice transfer

Chelsea are reportedly split over potentially spending big on a transfer deal for West Ham star Declan Rice.

As explained in the video below from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Rice remains admired by Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, who would ideally like to sign him and covert him into a centre-back…

Chelsea would do well to snap up this top young talent, but Ornstein notes that he could be too expensive, and some at the club question if it would be worth paying so much for a player they released from their academy at a young age.

Rice has certainly developed well at West Ham, but Ornstein suggests some doubts remain over his technical ability at the very highest level.