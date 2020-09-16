Done deal: Arsenal bank £20m from sale of Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa

Aston Villa have just officially announced the signing of Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal on a four-year deal, according to the club’s official website.

The goalkeeper confirmed that he’d be leaving the Gunners after a decade at the club with an emotional message to supporters on social media last night.

Football.London’s Charles Watts reports that Mikel Arteta’s side will net £20m from the 28-year-old’s sale, which could help balance Arsenal’s books or even be used to fund new signings.

Martinez has earned the move to the Villains following some fine performances since the season restarted earlier this summer following a serious injury to Bernd Leno.

Emi Martinez has completed his £20m move to Aston Villa this afternoon. He has signed a four-year contract. pic.twitter.com/Y5T2YAvr0u — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) September 13, 2020

Villa have found themselves a long-term and reliable stopper for the first time in years, they really needed a new face between the sticks following the exit of Pepe Reina after a mixed loan spell.

Last season was Martinez’s first as an important member of Arsenal’s first-team, with the Argentine experiencing six different loan spells away from the club until being named as Leno’s backup.

Martinez made a total of 23 appearances across all competitions, the ace’s solid performances have earned him a call-up to Argentina’s senior squad twice, with a good chance of a first cap when the nation returns to action next month.