According to SportWitness via German publication Sport Bild, Bayer Leverkusen are seriously considering the signing of Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac.

Bild report that the Bundesliga outfit are looking to bolster their backline now that they’ve banked €100m from the sales of attackers Kai Havertz and Kevin Volland this summer.

It’s added that ‘concrete’ talks will be held regarding the transfer this week, with Peter Bosz’s side reportedly eyeing Kolasinac as more of a left centre-back rather than full-back.

Bild claim that the hard-man would be available for €10m (£9.15m), whilst the ace’s €9m a season salary could prove to be a stumbling block, however Leverkusen could offset this by offering a longer contract and potential bonuses.

Leverkusen, who narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification last season, already have Wendell and Daley Sinkgraven to count on as left-back options.

It’s added that a potential role in the heart of the defence looks to be ideal for Kolasinac, as all of Leverkusen’s current six central defenders are right-footed.

As per the Mirror via Sky Germany, Kolasinac is one of the players Mikel Arteta would like to move this summer with it added that the 27-year-old wants a return to Germany for ‘private reasons’.

The Bosnia international settling back into the country where he was born and raised would be fairly smooth, especially considering that Kolasinac owns a home close to Leverkusen, in Dusseldorf.

Kolasinac started 23 of his 32 appearances across all competitions last season, the full-back would’ve played a much more minimal role were it not for the injury troubles of Kieran Tierney.

Kolasinac is now firmly behind Tierney, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Bukayo Saka and Cedric Soares in the left-back pecking order, it would be wise for Arsenal to cash in on the fringe ace.

The aggressive defender has made 105 appearances since joining the Gunners from Schalke on a free transfer in the summer of 2017, with the ace scoring five times and chipping in with 15 assists