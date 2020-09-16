Ex-teammate doesn’t ‘blame’ Gareth Bale for ‘giving up’ at Real Madrid ahead of Spurs return

In an interview for ITV Football’s Football Show, Andros Townsend has backed the stance that former teammate Gareth Bale has taken during a disastrous spell with Real Madrid.

Townsend’s comments come amid heavy speculation that Bale is in line to return to Tottenham, in a massive move for Jose Mourinho’s side.

The rapid winger has been harshly treated by Los Blancos’ fans, Zinedine Zidane and most importantly the Spanish media during his time in the Spanish capital.

This treatment has ultimately led to Bale playing into the villain role with several controversial antics, like these buoyant moments on the bench, as well as the infamous ‘Wales, Golf, Madrid in that order’ flag.

Reliable journalist Duncan Castles reported last night that Spurs have reached an agreement with Madrid over a season-long loan transfer, with the move now hinging on Bale.

Townsend’s full chat with Mark Pougatch can be heard here.

Townsend added that he doesn’t ‘blame’ his former teammate for ‘sitting’ on a lucrative contract and effectively ‘giving up’ for these reasons.

Bale has endured constant injury troubles during his time with the La Liga powerhouses which have been a large factor in his soured standing with the media and club, but the Welshman has scored crucial goals in two Champions League finals for Los Blancos, he simply deserves more respect.

It remains to be seen whether a player whose looked like a shell of his former self – and quite frankly unmotivated in football – will be able to do a job in the Premier League once more.