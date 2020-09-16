“It was my fault” – Fernando Torres makes honest admission about why he flopped at Chelsea

Former Premier League star Fernando Torres has opened up about why it went wrong for him when he left Liverpool for Chelsea.

The former Spain international notably moved from Anfield to Stamford Bridge in a controversial transfer in 2011, and it’s fair to say he never really looked worth the money for Chelsea.

Torres was world class during his time at Liverpool but just never really managed to adjust to the changes at Chelsea, and he admits that was his fault.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the 36-year-old made it clear he knows he wasn’t consistent enough for the Blues and that he could have done more to adapt.

“It was maybe my fault for not being able to adapt quicker,” Torres said. “I had good moments but I wasn’t consistent. If you are not performing every week then someone will come in.

“I always said it was my fault. I was old enough to find solutions but I didn’t do it. I won the trophies but I didn’t do it every week.”

Chelsea fans will appreciate this honesty from Torres, who still at least provided them with a few memorable moments in his time in west London.

The former striker scored a famous late goal away to Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Champions League to book the club’s place in the 2012 final, which they went on to win against favourites Bayern Munich.

Cuando ya no quedaban energías, en el minuto 92 en el Nou Camp, el gol de Fernando Torres que nunca voy a olvidar con el que pasamos a la final de la CHAMPIONS 2012… #Chelsea pic.twitter.com/SG4F1kNyc6 — latino7010 (@latino7010) July 17, 2020

Torres may have soured his reputation with Liverpool fans after leaving them for a rival, but he admits he peaked during his time on Merseyside.

He added, however, that he felt he had to leave in order to win silverware, which ended up being accurate as he did pick up big trophies at Chelsea, even if he wasn’t performing as at high a level individually.

“It was the peak of my career [at Liverpool],” Torres said. “I arrived in a new city when I didn’t speak any English, but everyone at the city and the club made me happy. It was only happy times.

“The relationship between fans and players at Atletico was similar; Liverpool fans are special and the relationship between them is very close.

“When I left Atletico, the team of my heart, it was with the target of winning trophies. I was super happy at Liverpool.

“But the club was about to be sold and it was a difficult moment; they were selling all their players and they started bringing in young players.

“It was another six or seven years to create a winning team and I didn’t have that time.

“I needed to find my own way and that was going to Chelsea. I thought that was the club to offer me more chance of winning trophies.”