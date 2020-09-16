With Gareth Bale seemingly eager to return to White Hart Lane after his Real Madrid sojourn turned sour, the Welshman could have a particular reason for giving up the golf clubs to get out on the pitch again.
Back in December, Bale was asked his opinion of Jose Mourinho after the Portuguese took over the Tottenham managerial position from Mauricio Pochettino.
“Having Mourinho there is an amazing statement from the club, I think he’s a serial winner,” the Daily Express recall the winger as saying.
“Tottenham want to win trophies and I don’t think there’s a better partnership than Mourinho and Tottenham together to try and win some trophies.”
A mutual appreciation could work wonders for a dressing room who will surely be delighted at the return of one of the north Londoners’ prodigal sons.
Though a deal is far from complete, all sides would appear to willing to get something over the line, with a season-long loan looking the most likely scenario at this stage.
Bale’s profile and skill set is bound to boost the Lilywhites, as they look to push forward and try to improve on last season’s showing.
Injury issues notwithstanding, the Welshman’s transfer could be the catalyst for some long overdue success at the club.