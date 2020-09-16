Spanish journalist Jose Felix Diaz took to social media to quickly dash rumours that Real Madrid and Spurs were considering a swap deal for Gareth Bale and Dele Alli.

The Telegraph reported last night that the pair would swap in season-long loan moves, but Diaz has confirmed that there’s absolutely ‘nothing’ in these rumours.

Fortunately, the north London outfit still appear to be close to re-signing one of their greatest players in Bale as they’ve reached a loan agreement with Los Blancos, the move now hinges on personal terms.

No hay nada con Dele Allí con el @realmadrid . Eso dice quien lo tiene que decir — José Félix Díaz (@jfelixdiaz) September 15, 2020

Dele took the Premier League by storm when he first arrived from MK Dons but the England international has looked inconsistent over the last couple of years.

The attacking midfielder endured a brief purple patch when Jose Mourinho was appointed as boss but quickly slipped back into poor performances, with the ace often helplessly drifting through games.

It would be interesting to see whether Bale can tear up the Premier League once again at 31 years old, especially considering the constant injury troubles he’s endured over the last couple of years.