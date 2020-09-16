Kai Havertz explains why he had a “very tough” Chelsea debut against Brighton

Chelsea’s new signing Kai Havertz did not have the most memorable debut for the Blues as they beat Brighton in the Premier League on Monday night.

The Germany international arrives with plenty of expectation on his shoulders after catching the eye at previous club Bayer Leverkusen, but he admits he found it tough against Brighton.

Still, Havertz is not the first big name – and won’t be the last – to take a bit of time to get going in the Premier League, and he has explained that he was feeling pretty tired and had a lack of time to really prepare.

Speaking afterwards, as quoted by the Metro, he said: “I feel good, it was a very tough game, very difficult because I had a long holiday and I came back and I just trained for like five or six days with the team so I think more important is that we won so I’m very happy, very glad to make my debut and hopefully I will play more of these games.

“Yeah of course (I was tired) I think it’s normal. The Premier League is much tougher than the Bundesliga and I saw that in training, I saw that in the game as well, but I am happy to play 80 mins and hopefully next week I will continue.”

Chelsea fans will no doubt hope Havertz can improve on his performance against Brighton, which included this pretty shocking attempted pass that went straight out of play.

The 21-year-old surely has a big future ahead of him and one quiet game doesn’t change that, but at this level players will always be under pressure to deliver quickly.