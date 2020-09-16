Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona don’t officially start their league campaign for another week and a half, but there are still plenty of challenges for the Dutchman in the meantime.

Aside from the Arthur Melo/Miralem Pjanic swap deal, only Ivan Rakitic has been sold at the time of writing.

In order to bring in other players it would appear that sales are the only way for the Catalans to generate enough cash to do deals.

Indeed, although De Telegraaf cited by transfermarkt noted that the transfer of Memphis Depay from Lyon to Barcelona had been completed, a subsequent tweet by Lyon president, Jean-Michel Aulas, appeared to say completely the opposite.

Memphis kost Barcelona 30 miljoen euro | Voetbal | https://t.co/ENn92q9lkf @ol ?@Le_Progres? Le président du Barça m’a indiqué dès dimanche que le Barça souffrait beaucoup d la crise du Covid et n’avait pas de possibilité de faire une offre.#memphis https://t.co/R1eGdE276j — Jean-Michel AULAS (@JM_Aulas) September 15, 2020

‘The president of Barca told me on Sunday that Barca was suffering a lot from the COVID crisis and had no possibility of making an offer,’ it read.

It seems fairly clear that former Dutch manager, Koeman, wants Depay in his ranks at the Camp Nou, and to that end, Don Balon are reporting that he may try to cash in on Ousmane Dembele, a potential alternative at Man United for Jadon Sancho according to ESPN.

More Stories / Latest News Man United considering CL winner as alternative to Sancho transfer, but Bale in talks over Tottenham return Kai Havertz explains why he had a “very tough” Chelsea debut against Brighton Potential new West Ham owners will be hoping for run of losses

Don Balon suggest an overload in Barca’s attack, particularly if the club aren’t able to rid themselves of Luis Suarez.

Though Martin Braithwaite could also go, he wouldn’t bring in even a quarter of €60m that the club would hope to earn from a Dembele sale.

Watch this space.