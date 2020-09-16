Menu

Tottenham interested in transfer of want-away star previously linked linked with Man United

Everton FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Tottenham are reportedly interested in Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, who is keen on a transfer to the Premier League.

That’s the latest on Bailey’s future, according to Sky Sports, following a summer that has seen him linked several times with a potential move to England.

MORE: Arsenal or Tottenham tipped as most likely destination for Brazilian as Liverpool snub transfer

Sky Sports note that Everton also have a long-standing interest in the Jamaica international, who was also linked with Manchester United earlier in the summer by The Athletic.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening in attack and Bailey has shown immense potential in the past, even if he’s not quite become the player some will have expected him to be.

Spurs could surely also feel Bailey is worth gambling on, with the 23-year-old looking like a player who could still improve in the right team.

bailey on the ball

Leon Bailey in action for Bayer Leverkusen

More Stories / Latest News
Ex-Red Devil names the Man United star who has the potential to be “in the top two or three players in the world”
‘He’s a serial winner’ – Bale has a good reason to swap Real Madrid for Tottenham
Video: Arsenal and Aubameyang given brutal reality check by pundit after contract announcement

Tottenham might also be better for Bailey in terms of getting regular playing time, and it will be interesting to see how this saga develops.

For the moment, most Spurs fans will just be keeping an eye on the news that Gareth Bale is in talks over a return to the club, according to The Athletic.

More Stories Jose Mourinho Leon Bailey Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.