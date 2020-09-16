Tottenham interested in transfer of want-away star previously linked linked with Man United

Tottenham are reportedly interested in Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, who is keen on a transfer to the Premier League.

That’s the latest on Bailey’s future, according to Sky Sports, following a summer that has seen him linked several times with a potential move to England.

Sky Sports note that Everton also have a long-standing interest in the Jamaica international, who was also linked with Manchester United earlier in the summer by The Athletic.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening in attack and Bailey has shown immense potential in the past, even if he’s not quite become the player some will have expected him to be.

Spurs could surely also feel Bailey is worth gambling on, with the 23-year-old looking like a player who could still improve in the right team.

Tottenham might also be better for Bailey in terms of getting regular playing time, and it will be interesting to see how this saga develops.

For the moment, most Spurs fans will just be keeping an eye on the news that Gareth Bale is in talks over a return to the club, according to The Athletic.