According to the Independent, Chelsea have a couple of options in regards to the future of Emerson Palmieri, with Inter Milan to reignite talks over a permanent move and West Ham eyeing a loan deal.

The Independent report that former Blues boss Antonio Conte’s current side are set to reopen talks for the left-back before the transfer window closes, whilst the Hammers would prefer a loan move.

David Moyes’ side are in desperate need of bolstering their defence as the London outfit gear up for another season that will likely see them battling against relegation.

Emerson was signed by Maurizio Sarri in January 2018, the ace has endured a shaky time with the Blues and has fallen out of favour in the first-team since the turn of the year.

The Italy international still has two years remaining on his contract so Chelsea are in a relatively safe negotiating position, Emerson was not part of the Blues’ squad for their opening win against Brighton.

The Independent reiterate that any West Ham swoop for Emerson will be separate to Chelsea’s interest in former academy talent Declan Rice, with the Irons unwilling to consider the 21-year-old’s sale.

On the Inter front, it’s added that the Serie A side now see 26-year-old Emerson as a better long-term option than Marcos Alonso (29), following the recent addition of veteran star Aleksandr Kolarov (34).

Emerson made 21 appearances last season, most of these outings came in the first-half of the campaign, the ace had just a two-minute cameo in the Premier League following the restart.

Chelsea signed the Italian-Brazilian for £17.6m according to (BBC Sport), the Blues would be wise to move on either Alonso or Emerson following the marquee addition of Ben Chilwell this summer.