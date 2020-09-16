According to David Ornstein’s latest transfer Q&A for the Athletic’s Tifo Podcast, Alex Runar Runarsson has not actually undergone a medical with Arsenal ahead of a potential transfer from Dijon.

Ornstein has dashed the claims, which appear to have stemmed from Icelandic outlet DV’s report, it was confirmed that there have been talks between the two clubs but that is all at this moment in time.

DV reported that Runarsson was set to sign a five-year contract with the Gunners, with the 25-year-old to join the north London outfit for a fee of €250m Iceland Krona – which converts to around £1.4m.

Arsenal are in need of a new backup for Bernd Leno following the £20m sale of long-serving ace Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa.

Ornstein talks about Arsenal’s goalkeeper situation from 6.59 onwards:

Runarsson was No.1 for Dijon in his debut season of 18/19 but was dropped to second-choice last term and hasn’t featured for the side that seems resigned to relegation from Ligue 1 this season.

Runarsson has kept just seven clean sheets in 45 outings for Dijon, the ace has won five senior caps for Iceland to date.

Runarsson is certainly a relatively unproven option for Arsenal to consider. Ornstein adds that David Raya is also a target with a deal that would see the ace loaned back to Brentford, perhaps the Gunners should sign both to be sage – however this wouldn’t be very cost-effective for the cash-strapped side.