Manchester United are reportedly ready to push for the signing of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho right until the end of the transfer window.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, United have already agreed personal terms with Sancho, but the sticking point remains agreeing a fee with his club Dortmund.

See below for details from Ornstein, as he gives Red Devils fans some hope that this deal might not be dead yet, with the club seemingly willing to be patient and get this done at the last minute…

Sancho is a world class young talent who would certainly strengthen this United side in a key area, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking in need of upgrades on the likes of Jesse Lingard, Daniel James and Juan Mata.

The England international has shown his immense potential in his time in the Bundesliga and it would be exciting to see him back in the Premier League as he approaches his peak years.

Former United midfielder Luke Chadwick recently spoke to CaughtOffside about the importance of signing Sancho, or a player of that style.

“It’s essential that signings are made. I’m sure lots of work has gone into the Sancho deal and things seem to be getting away from them at the moment,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“I think someone like Sancho adds a bit of X factor like in United teams of the past, so I think someone like him is essential. If it doesn’t happen, it will leave a bit of a hole and leaves a lack of time for the recruitment department to get someone of that quality into the club.”

He added: “A wide player in the mould of Sancho, Bale, in my opinion would be a fantastic signing. One of those two, or someone in that position, needs to come in.”