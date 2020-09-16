Fee set: Manchester United cleared to sign Jadon Sancho alternative for just £55million

Manchester United look to have been given some encouraging transfer news today with regards to a possible move for Ousmane Dembele.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening in attack this summer and have previously been linked Barcelona misfit Dembele as a possible alternative to Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho by ESPN.

Despite Dembele’s struggles at Barcelona, he has shown throughout his career that he has enormous potential, and he could get back to his best at the right club.

United may be interested to hear, in that case, that it seems he’s now being cleared to leave the Nou Camp for as little as £55million, according to Don Balon.

That could end up being a bargain if Man Utd can follow up on their previously reported interest and get the France international back to the kind of level he’s capable of.

Don Balon have linked Dembele with United before, and it seems his asking price has gone down as their previous report stated he’d cost more like £62m.

All in all, he’s surely cleared to leave his current club for a pretty reasonable price this summer and MUFC supporters may well be keen for their club to take advantage of the situation.