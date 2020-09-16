Jose Mourinho made it clear to everyone that he was not happy with the state of his squad after the loss to Everton at the weekend, so he must be delighted to see Daniel Levy get his finger out in the transfer market.

Although the official announcement is yet to be made, it appears that Spurs have already completed the deal which will see Gareth Bale return to the club on a season long loan deal.

It appears that another deal with Real Madrid should be completed soon, with The Evening Standard confirming that Sergio Reguilon is set to complete his medical at the club’s training ground tomorrow.

He’ll arrive on a permanent deal worth around £25m, although that looks less impressive when you learn that Real can re-sign him at any point in the first two years for £36m, so the profit on the deal will be minimal.

He was outstanding for Sevilla during a loan spell last season and he really impressed with his pace and attacking intent, so Spurs will have two ultra attacking full backs if he’s paired with Matt Doherty.

The report suggests the deal will be completed tomorrow and he should be registered straight away, so he will then be eligible for their game against Southampton on Sunday.