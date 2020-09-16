Former Tottenham left-back Paul Konchesky has made a big prediction about the Gareth Bale transfer as he looks set for a return to Spurs.

The Wales international might not have had the best of times with Real Madrid of late, but overall he can surely look back on his Bernabeu career with great pride after winning four Champions League titles and scoring over 100 goals for the club.

Konchesky is optimistic about the signing if it does go through, telling CaughtOffside that he thinks his reputation with Real Madrid fans is unfair, and that he’ll benefit from linking up with a manager who trusts him in Jose Mourinho.

Some Tottenham fans may well have doubts over bringing Bale back at this point in his career, but Konchesky seems confident that he and Mourinho will click and that that could be key to getting him back to his best.

“Gareth Bale is only 31 years old, I think it’s a fantastic move for Spurs if they can get it over the line,” Konchesky told CaughtOffside.

“I think he knows he still has a lot to give. And for a club and a manager that believes in him, I think he can light up the Premier League again.

“At this stage in Bale’s career he needs to go to a manager like Jose. He likes him, he tried signing him before. Bale now needs to get back on track and prove to people how good he is as we haven’t seen it for a few years now.”

Some Spurs fans may be wondering where Bale will fit in in this line up, with the Welshman possibly a useful alternative to Harry Kane up front, with Mourinho known to be demanding of his wingers in terms of their defensive contributions.

Konchesky, however, thinks Bale will play as usual in one of the two wide forward roles.

“I think him going to a manager that believes in him will get the best out of him, wherever he plays,” Konchesky said. “But for me I think he will play in either of the sides in a front three.”

In terms of the reputation he has in Madrid, Konchesky aimed a dig at unfair treatment from Real fans considering all the player has contributed to the club.

“I think it’s massively unfair considering what he has won at the club and how many important goals he has scored for them,” Konchesky said.

“Things don’t always work out and he has probably upset them now and again with things he has said in the press. But on the pitch he has been unbelievable and won stuff.”

The Bale saga may well be grabbing the headlines at the moment, but Konchesky cautioned that his old club could still do with more in the transfer market before next month’s deadline.

He added: “I think this has been an okay transfer window for Spurs, but I still believe they need to recruit in maybe one or two more positions.”