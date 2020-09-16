Menu

Video: Mourinho responds to Bale to Tottenham transfer talk, admits to trying to sign him for Real Madrid

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has responded to transfer rumours linking Gareth Bale with a return to the club.

The Wales international left Spurs for Real Madrid back in 2013 but The Athletic report that talks have now taken place over bringing him back to north London.

Mourinho was not in the mood to discuss any details when asked about it in his press conference today, as shown in the video below…

Perhaps tellingly, however, the Portuguese tactician did admit he pushed to sign Bale for Real Madrid when he was in charge at the Bernabeu.

In the end, Bale ended up joining the Spanish giants after Mourinho left, but this could be taken as a little hint that he’s a fan of the player, or at least was at some point.

