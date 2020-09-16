With no new signings this summer and having sold one of their most exciting academy talents in Grady Diangana, West Ham came into the 2020/21 Premier League season on a downer.

Their mood wasn’t helped when the Hammers lost their opener at home to Newcastle with an insipid display.

On the horizon is a horrific run of games too, particularly so given the form that the east Londoners are in.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham, Wolves and Leicester lie in wait between now and the end of October, and as The Sun report, a US consortium looking to take over the club will be watching on with interest.

A run of losses, which could even see West Ham adrift of many other teams within the next six weeks, would surely weaken the position of current owners, David Gold and David Sullivan, who have turned down two bids for the club of £350m and £400m according to The Guardian.

Quoting sources, The Sun note how serious the consortium are in their bid to takeover the club.

“These guys in America are serious players. That is partly why they are staying coy for the moment.

“They get this is no ordinary buyout attempt. It’s not just a case of buying somebody else’s shares.

“They know the two men in charge have lent the club further money, which understandably they will want back if they sell up.

“It’s a complicated situation. West Ham don’t own their ground. A stadium is a major asset in a sale.

“The fact the owners have to repay the taxpayers on a sliding scale if they sell before 2023 has also been noted — but they are not seen as major obstacles. But getting a fair price is obviously important.

“Since the end of August there has been a cooling-off period. But it’s pretty certain they’ll be back with a third offer in the near future.”

West Ham fans will surely be hoping that their fortunes off the pitch have a more positive feel by the end of the year, even if it means that results on the pitch in the meantime have taken a downturn.