Report claims Spurs have completed the re-signing of Gareth Bale as terms agreed with Real Madrid

As always it’s vital to never get too carried away until a club officially announce a player, but The Daily Mail have just claimed that Spurs have completed the deal to bring Gareth Bale back to the club.

It’s been obvious for a couple of seasons that he wasn’t happy in Madrid and they didn’t respect him as a player either, so hopefully this gives him the chance to enjoy his football again and show Real why they were wrong.

The report claims that the deal is basically done, although there may be a couple of minor issues to iron out before Spurs can make their official announcement.

They go on to suggest that it will be a loan spell for one year worth around £13m, although Real will still be financing some of his wages so it does look like a great deal for the club.

They also claim that Jose Mourinho is a major reason for Bale wanting to come back to the club, so hopefully this is officially confirmed soon so we can all look forward to him making his second debut.