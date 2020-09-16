Ronald Koeman heaps praise three Barcelona youngsters – One was on the verge of leaving last year

There are so many exciting things about getting a new manager, but one of the more interesting things is seeing who suddenly steps forward to earn a chance under the new regime.

Barcelona youngster Konrad de la Fuente may be unknown to a lot of the fans, while he was also destined to leave the club last summer before a managerial change elsewhere.

It was reported that he had rejected a new deal and was holding out for a move to join Jurgen Klinsmann at Hertha Berlin, however the former USA manager was sacked and that fell through.

He eventually stayed at the Nou Camp, and it looks like Ronald Koeman is very pleased that it worked out like that:

Koeman also purring about Konrad: "If I had to highlight one of the youngsters, I would say Konrad, I am really happy with him. But we also have Pedri, Riqui [Puig]… We have great a future ahead of us." — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) September 16, 2020

One of the worst things about Barcelona in recent years has been their tendency to sign some very average veteran players who block the pathway from the B team, so this suggests that Koeman will be giving chances to the younger players.

Riqui Puig will be well known to the fans after some appearances last year while Pedri arrives as a highly touted young player, but there’s no doubt that de la Fuente could be the surprise here.