Spurs to turn to prolific international striker who’s successfully bounced back from injury

If you want to avoid breaking the bank in the transfer market then it means risks need to be taken, but some can be bigger than others.

Sometimes it can be taking a chance on a player who’s playing at a lower level or abroad, while it’s common to see teams taking the risk of signing someone who’s had injury problems in the past.

Torino striker Andrea Belotti was poised to move on to bigger things after scoring 26 league goals in the 2016/17 season, but the next campaign was ruined by injuries and he was often in and out of the side.

He might not be back to that level from a few years ago, but he scored 22 times last season and he could be an interesting option for Spurs after Mundo Deportivo suggested he was emerging as a target.

They allude to Spurs making a serious push to sign Gareth Bale but still point out that Mourinho wants another striker, so Belotti could be the perfect man to push Harry Kane for his place.

He’s scored 9 times for Italy in 28 caps and he’s always been prolific, but there are a couple of serious worries about moving for a player like him.

Firstly he’s never played outside of Italy so there’s no guarantee that he’ll adapt, but you also wonder about that season where he struggled due to being in and out of the side.

He probably wouldn’t be an immediate starter so he would need to impress from the bench and that’s something he could struggle with, so you do wonder if he’s the type of player who needs to feel like the focal point of the attack to play to his full potential.

It sounds like he’s just an option for now, but he would certainly be an intriguing one.