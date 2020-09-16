Though much of the talk at Tottenham Hotspur at the moment is surrounding Gareth Bale, it appears that Jose Mourinho has his eyes on a much lower-profile attacker.

According to the Daily Mail, the Portuguese is unhappy with the laziness of his squad and so wants to bring in the hard-working Bas Dost.

The 31-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt striker is available for a paltry £5.5m just a year after the Bundesliga outfit paid Sporting Lisbon £6.5m for his services, and at six foot five, it’s obvious what he brings to the table.

Though Spurs under Mourinho are far from a ‘route one’ outfit, Dost would give them the ability to simplify things if a game called for it.

Whilst it might not be pretty, and certainly anathema to all that Tottenham’s supporters hold dear, if it’s the difference between winning and losing, they’re bound to back their manager.

Moreover, Dost’s presence should give the rest of the Spurs strikers the kick up the backside that Mourinho perhaps feels they need.