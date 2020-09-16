Video: Arsenal and Leeds target Julian Draxler saves PSG with a last gasp winner over Metz

Although you can’t win a league title in the first few games of the season, you can certainly make sure you won’t win it with an awful start to the season.

PSG were destined to pick up only one point from their opening three games as their home game with Metz petered out towards an inevitable 0-0 draw.

Julian Draxler shows some fine anticipation here to make something out of a nothing ball into the box, but the Metz number 5 should take the blame here as he gambles and doesn’t follow his man into the box:

Pictures from Telefoot

Draxler has been little more than a fringe player in France and he’s been linked with a couple of Premier League clubs this summer.

HITC reported that Arsenal were in talks with PSG to swap him for Matteo Gunedouzi although Mikel Arteta doesn’t need any more wide players just now. He could be an interesting option in the centre of the pitch, but he doesn’t appear to be the main priority.

READ MORE: Arsenal target would be available to face Liverpool if signed due to minimal suspension following red card

The Express have also indicated that Leeds have tried to make a move for him, and that would be a much more interesting move from a neutral point of view.

He could be a star under Marcelo Bielsa and give Leeds some real quality, although they may need to wait for PSG’s injury and suspension worries to clear up before they’ll let the German go.