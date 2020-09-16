Video: Lionel Messi scores for Barcelona with deflected shot after lovely turn vs Girona

In the 50th minute of Barcelona’s pre-season friendly against Girona this evening, Lionel Messi bagged his second of the night – just six game minutes after his first, which came right before halftime.

New-boy Francisco Trincao showed his exciting talent by tricking a defender on the right-wing before playing the ball behind to Sergi Roberto, quickly slotted it into Messi.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner picked up the ball with his back to goal before turning around and launching a ferocious shot towards goal, the strike hit the back of the net after a deflection.

Receive the pass.

Turn around.

Off the back.

Nothing but net. WATCH LIVE ON BARÇA TV+!

Barcelona won’t kick off their new season until the end of the month owing to the extended break they were granted due to their progress in the Champions League.