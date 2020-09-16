Video: Lionel Messi scores with superb right-footed strike in friendly against Girona

Right on the stroke of halftime in Barcelona’s pre-season friendly against Girona this evening, Lionel Messi produced a trademark moment of magic to make it 2-0 to the Catalan powerhouses.

Philippe Coutinho slotted the ball into the 33-year-old, who was sitting on the edge of the box, Messi pulled off a lovely turn to beat a Girona player before side-footing the ball into the back of the net.

Messi’s strike rattled off the post and across the line. The Argentine also played a key role in Coutinho’s opener for Ronald Koeman’s side earlier on.

Pictures from Barcelona TV.

Barcelona still have until the end of the month before they kickstart their new La Liga season, due to their progress in last season’s Champions League (touchy subject we know).