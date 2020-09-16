Video: Philippe Coutinho scores after wonderful Barcelona team move involving Griezmann, Trincao and Messi

In the 20th minute of Barcelona’s pre-season friendly against Girona this evening, Ronald Koeman’s side produced a sensational bit of football to take the lead.

Antoine Griezmann played the ball into Lionel Messi and the six-time Ballon d’Or winner effortlessly glided past two Girona players before slipping the ball into the path of new signing Francisco Trincao.

Trincao immediately played the ball across goal, leaving Philippe Coutinho free to chip the ball into the back of the net.

The Catalan outfit have always played an attractive style of attacking football but it remains to be seen whether the side will be better balanced and equipped to win major honours next season.

More Stories / Latest News Gareth Bale transfer branded “a fantastic move” as ex-Spurs ace makes prediction about Jose Mourinho relationship The two key factors behind Manchester United snubbing Gareth Bale transfer Arsenal may offer to send target back out on loan in order to sweeten potential transfer

This will count as Portuguese starlet Trincao’s first assist for the club (though it doesn’t come in a competitive tie), Coutinho in turn notched a much-needed confidence boost after a disastrous spell with the Blaugrana.

Barcelona won’t play their first La Liga game until the end of the month owing to their progress in the Champions League last term…