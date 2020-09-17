Manchester United are reportedly looking into a transfer deal for Porto left-back Alex Telles as an alternative to Sergio Reguilon.

According to A Bola, the Red Devils now favour a move for Telles as it looks like Reguilon is set to leave Real Madrid for a move to fellow Premier League giants Tottenham.

This could be a blow for Man Utd, who would surely have benefited from landing the exciting young Spaniard, but Telles would be a fine alternative.

The Brazilian has shone during his time with Porto, and was recently linked with United in another report from A Bola which stated he’d likely cost around £27million.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do with an upgrade on the unconvincing Luke Shaw, and Telles should provide that if he does end up making the move to Old Trafford.

It’s been a quiet summer for United so far, with just Donny van de Beek coming in from Ajax, but Solskjaer could do with a few more additions before next month’s transfer deadline.