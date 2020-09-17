Read on for the latest Arsenal transfer news as the Gunners’ strong summer looks set to continue.

Today sees major updates on potential additions to follow the likes of Willian, Gabriel Magalhaes and Dani Ceballos that have already come in.

Firstly, the reliable Julien Laurens sounds optimistic about Arsenal doing a deal for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

The Frenchman has been strongly linked as a top target for the Gunners for much of the summer, and Laurens now expects that a formal offer is imminent.

He also believes this is a move that “could happen”, which sounds like a big claim from a trusted source who doesn’t tend to speculate unless the story has real substance.

Another reliable source, Mohamed Bouhafsi, has also claimed Arsenal are closing in on the signing of a new goalkeeper.

He tweeted earlier today that AFC have struck a deal to sign Dijon shot-stopper Runar Alex Runarsson, who has already started the first part of his medical.

With Emiliano Martinez leaving the Emirates Stadium, Runarsson looks a fine replacement as backup ‘keeper.

Finally, Arsenal are also in a battle with Liverpool for the signing of Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Nuno Mendes.

The north London giants would have to pay €45million for the talented 18-year-old, who has shown huge promise at left-back for Sporting’s first-team.

This could already earn him a big move and Arsenal will hope they can beat their rivals to this exciting signing.