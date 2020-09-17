Arsenal transfer news: Deal close for key signing, three out and one in for top target

Arsenal are reportedly still looking to make two possible signings with a goalkeeper and playmaker seemingly on Mikel Arteta’s transfer wishlist.

The Gunners will be delighted with the way things are going for them currently as after lifting the Community Shield last month, they kicked off the new Premier League campaign with a win over Fulham.

On top of that, talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signed a new contract this week, and so things are going well on and off the pitch for Arteta it seems.

However, it’s only the start of what they wish to achieve and in order to ensure that they can kick on and compete at the top level, further reinforcements are being touted.

As per Sky Sports, Arsenal are said to be closing in on the signing of goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson from Dijon, as they look to replace Emiliano Martinez who joined Aston Villa this week.

With Bernd Leno seemingly established as the No.1 choice between the posts, it’s about adding a capable shot-stopper who can put pressure on the German international in the battle for a starting berth, and so it remains to be seen if it’s Runarsson who lands that role at the Emirates.

Meanwhile, the Express note how Arsenal are willing to sell Lucas Torreira, Sokratis and Sead Kolasinac in order to free up further transfer funds and make space in the squad, with Lyon ace Houssem Aouar said to be their priority transfer target to bolster their options in the final third.

There is said to be interest in all three players in question, but time will tell if relevant agreements can be reached over transfers, which in turn could spark a move for Aouar, albeit it’s added that Lyon value him at up to £54m and so time will tell if Arsenal are able to satisfy their demands for the 22-year-old.

The French U21 international is a highly talented player, as he enjoyed a fine season last year with nine goals and 10 assists in 41 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants.