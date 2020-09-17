Aston Villa summer spending to continue as £17m swoop still on cards

Aston Villa are reportedly still on track to complete the signing of Lyon forward Bertrand Traore this summer as their spending looks set to continue.

After escaping relegation last season, Villa have looked to add more quality and depth to their squad this summer to give Dean Smith a boost in their bid to now move up the Premier League table and establish themselves as a top-flight club again.

Ollie Watkins, Emiliano Martinez and Matty Cash have already been officially unveiled to give them three quality options in key areas that needed to be addressed ahead of the new campaign, and it appears as though their summer spending is not over yet.

As reported by Sky Sports, they are still set to land Traore in a £17m move, with a delay over a work permit application not expected to scupper the deal.

It’s added that the 25-year-old has already agreed on personal terms and has passed a medical, and so the only obstacle seemingly standing in the way is the paperwork to allow the £17m switch to go through.

Traore bagged just four goals and five assists in 35 games for Lyon last season, but he has enjoyed a productive spell in France having previously been at Chelsea.

It appears as though he’ll get a second chance at the Premier League with Villa who hope to add more firepower to the squad, and coupled with captain Jack Grealish signing a new deal this week as well as their win over Burton Albion in the League Cup, they’ll hope there is more good news to come and that they can continue to improve and strengthen the squad to ensure that they move in the right direction this season.