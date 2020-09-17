What Gareth Bale said to Zinedine Zidane in final chat before leaving for Tottenham

Gareth Bale reportedly ended on good terms with Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane as he left the club today.

According to Cuatro, the Wales international said his goodbyes to Real Madrid players, with whom he remains popular, and also took the opportunity to wish Zidane good luck with the rest of the season.

Bale has had his difficulties under the French tactician, having largely fallen out of favour with him in recent times, despite still looking a top player on his day.

Despite his heroics in the 2018 Champions League final, Bale notably started that game on the bench and immediately signalled that he wasn’t happy about his situation when interviewed by BT Sport after the game…

"I need to be playing week-in-week-out…that hasn't happened this season." ??? Gareth Bale speaks to @DesKellyBTS about his Real Madrid future… pic.twitter.com/cbcDC6Otvh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2018

Still, it seems the 31-year-old has shown his class by looking to end things well with Zidane ahead of returning to Tottenham, as reported by Cuatro.

Spurs fans will no doubt be excited to see their former hero back in north London after the huge impact he made at the club during his first spell.