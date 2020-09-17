It seems that Barcelona are starting the 2020/21 campaign where they left off in 2019/20 – disastrously.

The Catalans have looked pretty good on the pitch, but off it president Josep Maria Bartomeu is awaiting the results of a motion of no confidence to see if he’s ousted before his tenure at the club is officially due to expire.

Not only that, but former first-team coach, Quique Setien, is apparently set to sue the club to the tune of €4m according to AS, cited by Football Espana.

Via his official Twitter account, Setien advised that Bartomeu never informed him about the terms of his sacking, nor mentioned a settlement.

Football Espana note that the club, bizarrely, only relieved him of his coaching duties without actually sacking him.

That meant his contract was still in force until this week, despite Ronald Koeman having been announced as the new coach some weeks ago.

Can things really get any worse at the Camp Nou than they are now?