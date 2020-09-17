Barcelona star in Italy as he looks to overcome crucial obstacle to seal exit

Barcelona stalwart Luis Suarez is in Italy on Thursday as he looks to take another step closer to sealing a move to Juventus this summer.

The 33-year-old has been heavily paired with an exit from the Catalan giants as they look to continue to make changes in this window after Ronald Koeman’s appointment.

Following their bitterly disappointing season last year, the club may look to freshen things up and release ageing stalwarts with Ivan Rakitic having already left, and Suarez could soon follow.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, he was in Perugia on Thursday straight after training with his Barcelona teammates as he looks to take his Italian language exam which will allow him to claim duel nationality.

This is important as he could therefore join Juventus and not take up a non-EU spot, and so it’s a vital obstacle to overcome for all concerned in order to ensure that the move materialises.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but it certainly looks as though Suarez is doing his part to seal a move to Turin, where he could lead the line for Andrea Pirlo’s side with the new Serie A season getting underway this weekend.