The bad news keeps on coming thick and fast for Barcelona.

We are still a week away from the Catalans beginning their league campaign and matters off of the pitch continue to dominate.

However, the latest news involves their biggest league game of the season and the potential omission of their best player.

According to Sport, Lionel Messi could miss the first El Clasico of the season if he turns out for Argentina in their World Cup qualifiers on the 8th and 13th October.

It’s a given that the captain will want to play for his country, and although FIFA are apparently concerned about the COVID-19 situation in South America, Gianni Infantino has confirmed that European clubs would be forced to release players for the matches.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United turn to £27m-rated star as alternative to Sergio Reguilon transfer Barcelona crisis goes from bad to worse as Setien set to sue for €4m Video: ‘They made it difficult’ – Mourinho praises Plovdiv’s attitude against Tottenham

The games against Ecuador and Bolivia which were originally scheduled for 26th and 31st March, were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic and will now take place in the second week of October.

Should Messi need to quarantine after playing in one or either game, he will be forced to miss the matches against Real Madrid, Getafe and Alaves.