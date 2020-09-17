Blow for Barcelona’s Luis Suarez as Juventus turn to Dzeko

After making an effort to pass an Italian citizenship exam ahead of an expected move to Juventus, it appears that Luis Suarez’s trip to Italy has been in vain.

According to MARCA and cited by Football Espana, the Barcelona striker flew by private jet to Perugia in order to take the exam which, if passed, would make his transition to the Serie A champions easier as he wouldn’t take up a non-EU spot in the squad.

However, in a twist that perhaps wasn’t expected, it appears that the Bianconeri have turned their attentions to Roma’s Edin Dzeko.

Journalist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, broke the news via his Twitter account:

Juventus are at final stages to complete Dzeko deal as new striker. Luis Suarez will have his Italian passport but talks are *not* ongoing with Juve. Dzeko is gonna join on next days. Barça will consider other bids on following days because Suarez is still out from #FCB plans. ? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 17, 2020

What that now means for Suarez is that the Uruguayan needs to urgently look for another club, with the transfer window shutting in just over a fortnight.

Although it seems that Barca will accept Suarez as a member of their squad should they not be able to sell him, it’s doubtful that he’ll get too much game time unless injuries play a part.