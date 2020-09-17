Blow for Man City as Euro rivals make €59m offer for world-class target eyed by Guardiola

Man City reportedly face stiff competition as Paris Saint-Germain have made an offer to Napoli for defensive ace Kalidou Koulibaly.

The commanding centre-half has established himself as one of the top defenders in Europe during his time in Naples, playing a key role in their progress in recent years.

However, it appears as though they are coming under increasing pressure to keep hold of him as they fall short of their ultimate ambitions, and now PSG are ready to try and push ahead of Man City in the transfer battle for his signature.

As reported by Calciomercato, the reigning Ligue 1 champions have made an offer totalling €59m for the Senegalese international, and Napoli could now enter negotiations to sell their prized asset.

It’s added that Man City aren’t willing to meet those demands for now, but if they wish to avoid losing out to PSG, they may well have to act quickly to stay in the race.

The defence was a problem for Pep Guardiola last season as they struggled after losing captain Vincent Kompany while also dealing with injury troubles for Aymeric Laporte.

Nathan Ake has joined the club this summer to shore things up in that department, but time will tell if Man City step up their pursuit of Koulibaly and make an offer of their own to rival PSG in the coming weeks.