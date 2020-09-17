Jamie Carragher explains why Thiago Alcantara Liverpool transfer is significant

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has explained why Thiago Alcantara’s transfer to Anfield could be a really important one for the club.

On the face of it, the Reds are well stocked in the midfield department with quality players such as Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

However, Carragher believes Alcantara will give Liverpool something different, explaining that they’re not currently as ‘world class’ in the middle of the park as they are in defence and up front.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were runaway Premier League champions last season, but it’s important to keep on improving while you’re on top, and Alcantara does look like adding a crucial new ingredient to this side.

It’s little wonder that Carragher seems to be talking up the deal, with the Sky Sports pundit quoted by the Metro as saying: “Liverpool have got five or six midfield players – they rotate well because they need energy in that position – but a lot of the players are pretty similar.

“Thiago would be something different – less in energy but more technical – and I think he would be a really good addition.

“Liverpool are world-class at the top end of the pitch, world-class in terms of their defence and goalkeeper; I think they’re top-class in midfield.

“Something could be added technically and Thiago fits the bill, so fingers crossed he comes.”

LFC fans shouldn’t have to wait too much longer for an official announcement on Alcantara now as the Mirror claim he’ll be unveiled on Friday.