Chelsea new-boy Kai Havertz names the five positions he can play…and picks his favourite

Chelsea’s new signing Kai Havertz has spoken out on the positions he can play for the Blues, and has suggested his favoured role.

The Germany international is an exciting new addition at Stamford Bridge after a big move from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, and it will be interesting to see how he gets on in the Premier League.

Havertz shone in the Bundesliga but will surely find it a step up playing for one of England’s biggest clubs, and there’ll be plenty of expectation on his young shoulders after the hype surrounding his move.

Many Chelsea fans will no doubt be hoping Havertz can be a long-term successor for Eden Hazard, though he’s suggested he might fill in in slightly different positions.

Hazard mainly played from the left in a wide forward role for CFC, whereas Havertz says he prefers playing as a number ten, though he can also play on the right or as a 6 or an 8 in midfield, and even as a striker.

Discussing his versatility, the 21-year-old said, as quoted by the Metro: “I played I think every offensive position at Leverkusen. I played as a right winger, as a No.10, as a No.6, No.8 and sometimes as a striker as well.

“But for more it’s very important to have that flexibility on the pitch and to be creative, that’s something I like. I think I can play many positions.

“Of course, for me my best position is as a No.10, but of course I can play on the right side or as a striker as well. To be honest I’m happy to stay on the pitch. I think I’m flexible.”