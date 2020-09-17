New Chelsea signing “will be confirmed soon” AND fresh bid expected for Premier League star

Chelsea’s new signing Edouard Mendy will reportedly be confirmed soon as they close in on agreeing a deal with Rennes.

The Senegal international has shown himself to be a top goalkeeper with his form in Ligue 1, and has attracted strong interest from Chelsea for much of this summer.

This makes sense as the Blues urgently need an upgrade on Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has struggled to impress since his big-money move to Stamford Bridge a couple of years ago.

Chelsea fans will hope Mendy can be made official soon, and CFC blogger Simon Phillips has tweeted an encouraging update on that front…

Mendy will be confirmed soon. Then Chelsea will make an offer for Declan Rice. Strap in for a busy last couple of weeks with outgoings as well! — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) September 17, 2020

On top of that, Phillips claims Chelsea are also set to launch a new offer for West Ham star Declan Rice.

The England international has also been a long-term target for the west London giants, with Frank Lampard a known admirer of his.

Rice could operate as a defensive midfielder or a centre-back for Chelsea, who saw a bid rejected for him earlier in the summer.