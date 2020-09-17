Chelsea have reportedly finalised a loan deal for Davide Zappacosta to join Genoa, according to Angelo Mangiante.

See below as the reporter tweets that “the deal is done” for Zappacosta to once again leave Stamford Bridge in a temporary deal…

The Italy international has fallen out of favour at Chelsea and spent last season on loan at Roma, and it once again looks like he’s going to have to move away from west London in order to play regularly.

Zappacosta has barely made an impact in his time with the Blues and fans will probably just hope at this point that his latest loan departure gives him a chance to impress and attract buyers.

It seems highly unlikely that the 28-year-old will now be able to do enough to come back and earn a place in Frank Lampard’s side.

Chelsea have exciting youngster Reece James coming through at right-back, and will surely be keen to focus on his development in that role.