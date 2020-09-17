Menu

‘Cowboys’ – Tottenham fans disgusted with broadcaster after feed cuts out for seven minutes

After beating Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the Europa League 2-1, you would’ve thought that Tottenham Hotspur supporters would’ve been over the moon, however, the reality was a little different.

With the north London faithful unable to travel because of coronavirus protocols, the only option to see their side in action was via Premier Sports.

Unfortunately, however, what appeared to be a huge technical glitch meant that the stream showing the game went offline for seven minutes.

Towards the end of the first half, a ‘Back Soon’ message appeared and it was half-time before normal service was resumed.

Thankfully, during that time no goals were scored, but that didn’t stop supporters taking to social media to vent their anger towards the broadcaster.

With some apparently paying in the region of £14.99 for the privilege, it’s entirely understandable.

After such a poor performance from the broadcaster, it wouldn’t be a surprise if fans decided not to watch their service in future.

