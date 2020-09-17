Double Tottenham swoop imminent as pair set to edge closer to done deals on Friday

Tottenham are reportedly on the verge of landing Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon in a double swoop on Real Madrid.

It’s been a relatively quiet summer for Spurs but the additions of Matt Doherty and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg were two key signings for Jose Mourinho to bolster his squad.

It appears as though the Portuguese tactician will see more new faces arrive this week though, as Fabrizio Romano reports in his tweet below that both Bale and Reguilon should be north London bound to end the week.

He notes that the final details are being sorted out on Bale’s wages but he’ll be in London tomorrow to seal a return to Tottenham on a one-year loan deal, while Reguilon is also expected to secure his move on Friday too.

It’s exciting news for Spurs fans, as they’ll hope that they’ve landed a long-term fix at left-back and have signed a player in Bale who still has plenty left to offer at the top level and can put his injury troubles behind him to show that he is still capable of delivering as a talismanic figure.

Combined with the likes of Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, it promises to add a crucial new dynamic to their attack as they look to compete on multiple fronts, and so time will tell when the official news arrives on the double signing with the signs pointing towards developments in the next 48 hours.