Exit touted: Tottenham ace keen on departure closing in on £5m switch

Tottenham defender Danny Rose is reportedly closing in on an exit with a £5m move to Serie A outfit Genoa being touted as he looks set to move on.

The 30-year-old has seen his time at Spurs gradually sour as although he was a key figure in the side for several seasons, question marks have been raised over his future moving forward.

SEE MORE: Medical on Thursday – Spurs likely to add to Gareth Bale loan with £25m permanent capture of Real Madrid star

After being shipped out on loan to Newcastle Utd last season, it looks as though he could struggle to form part of Jose Mourinho’s plans moving forward, and an exit is now being touted for the England international.

As noted by the Daily Star, it’s claimed that he is closing in on a £5m move to Genoa where he will hope to get regular playing time, while it’s added that he’s desperate to leave Tottenham in the coming weeks to avoid being left sat on the sidelines for the early part of the campaign.

Rose is now in the final 12 months of his current contract and so it remains to be seen how much that influences a possible exit as time will tell if Genoa are willing to pay to sign him now rather than wait to snap him up on a free next summer, or if Spurs can reach a compromise on a fee.

The report adds that an initial loan deal is wanted by the Italian outfit, but that would likely mean a minimal fee going to Tottenham instead.

Either way, it would appear as though Rose could be on his way out of the club and it’s a switch that could arguably suit all parties concerned, assuming that Tottenham are able to land a long-term replacement at left-back, with Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon being paired with a move to north London in recent weeks.