Five-man Man Utd transfer shortlist touted after missing out on possible top targets

With Man Utd still looking to strengthen their squad this summer, five names have been put forward as possible targets for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils have been relatively quiet this summer with Donny van de Beek currently their only marquee new addition ahead of the new campaign.

While they did secure a top-four finish in the Premier League last season, more will perhaps be needed in order to help them compete at the top level and across multiple fronts, but there is seemingly more disappointment to come first.

As noted by the Mirror, Man Utd are now expected to miss out on both Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon with the Real Madrid pair being tipped to join Tottenham, while there has been a lack of serious developments in their ongoing pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

In turn, it’s noted that Adama Traore, Alex Sandro, Uros Racic, Kalidou Koulibaly and Lautaro Martinez could now be five names that the club consider in order to bolster both their options in attack and defence.

United have been paired with an interest in a number of those named individuals already, but having now seemingly failed in their bid to sign their top targets, it remains to be seen if their focus now switches to the touted shortlist above.

There is no doubt that Solskjaer has a top-class squad at his disposal already and they should be able to kick on from last season and continue to improve given there are so many young players in the mix too.

However, Man Utd fans will certainly be hoping that there is more to come in this transfer window, and time will tell if it’s one or more of the names touted in the report above who arrive at Old Trafford to bolster Solskjaer’s squad.