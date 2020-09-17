Gareth Bale is already scheduled to play golf on first day back at Tottenham

Gareth Bale is genuinely already booked in for a game of golf on Friday as he closes in on a return to Tottenham.

No, this is not a joke.

The Welshman, who has been nicknamed the golfer by his Real Madrid team-mates after spending more time on the golf course than the football pitch in recent months, is set for a game with Spurs chief Daniel Levy on Friday.

See the tweet below that shows Bale and Levy have arranged a round as the 31-year-old heads back to north London for a second spell…

Tottenham fans will hopefully see the funny side of this, though it might also be of some concern.

Bale has not looked quite as focused and committed to playing his best football for some time, but hopefully this is not a sign that he’s about to encounter the same problems with Spurs.