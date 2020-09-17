Menu

Gareth Bale is already scheduled to play golf on first day back at Tottenham

Posted by

Gareth Bale is genuinely already booked in for a game of golf on Friday as he closes in on a return to Tottenham.

No, this is not a joke.

MORE: Gareth Bale transfer branded “fantastic move” as ex-Spurs ace makes prediction about Jose Mourinho relationship

The Welshman, who has been nicknamed the golfer by his Real Madrid team-mates after spending more time on the golf course than the football pitch in recent months, is set for a game with Spurs chief Daniel Levy on Friday.

See the tweet below that shows Bale and Levy have arranged a round as the 31-year-old heads back to north London for a second spell…

More Stories / Latest News
Man United star could miss out against Palace after showdown with Solskjaer
Carabao Cup fourth round draw in full: Liverpool could face Arsenal, potential Tottenham vs Chelsea clash
Video: Gabby Agbonlahor tries to justify comparing Jack Grealish to Iniesta

Tottenham fans will hopefully see the funny side of this, though it might also be of some concern.

Bale has not looked quite as focused and committed to playing his best football for some time, but hopefully this is not a sign that he’s about to encounter the same problems with Spurs.

More Stories Gareth Bale

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.