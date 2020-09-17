Gareth Bale undergoing medical today, in London tomorrow to finalise Tottenham return

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale is reportedly edging closer to a return to Tottenham in one of the big transfer stories of the summer.

The Wales international notably left Spurs for Real Madrid back in 2013, and despite a great career in Spain, now finds himself out of Zinedine Zidane’s plans after barely featuring in recent times.

This is good news for Tottenham, however, as it now looks like they get to land Bale for a second spell, with the Telegraph reporting that it’s edging closer to completion.

They report that the 31-year-old will undergo a medical in Spain today before heading to London tomorrow, with most of the terms seemingly agreed.

Bale might be past his absolute peak, but remains a top talent who could surely contribute to this Spurs side that looks in need of a bit of a lift.

Jose Mourinho hasn’t got the best out of Tottenham since he took over and a big-name signing like this could be just what’s needed to boost morale.